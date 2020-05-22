Florence A. "Flo" White
PROVIDENCE - Florence "Flo" A. (Chase) White 70, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis White Sr.

Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Gene and Helen (Heon) Chase.

Flo is survived by her loving children, Francis White Jr of Providence, RI, Elizabeth White of New Beford, MA, and Lester White of Chicopee, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 2. She was the sister of the late Barbara Chase.

Mrs. White's services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
