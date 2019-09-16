|
|
LINCOLN - Florence M. LaBranche, 93, of 612 George Washington Highway passed away Sunday in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. LaBranche.
Born in Central Falls, daughter of the late Alex and Cecile (Lavoie) Dauray she resided in Lincoln for the past 5 years previously residing in South Attleboro and Central Falls.
Mrs. LaBranche was employed by the Texas Instruments Corp., Attleboro for 15 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the former Notre Dame Seniors Club. Knitting, sewing, cooking and travel were some of her favorite pastimes but family was always the priority in her life.
She leaves three children; Donald LaBranche and his wife Gale, Susan Heroux and her husband John all of Cumberland and Carolyn Proulx and her husband Robert of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday morning with visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Cumberland. Directions/ Guest Book: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 17, 2019