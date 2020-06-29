Frances Moriarty
PAWTUCKET - Moriarty, Frances, 94, a long time Pawtucket resident died at the Miriam Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Providence - a daughter of the late John and Ruby (Stanton) Moriarty.

Frances attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C. After college, she returned to Rhode Island, where she was a social worker and then became a third grade Art Teacher. Frances, herself an accomplished artist, found joy in cultivating and mentoring the artistic skills of her students at East Avenue Elementary School (now Shea High School).

She taught Art in the Pawtucket Public School System for 25 years until her retirement.

A devoted Catholic, Frances volunteered in many church activities and was fulfilled by spending time with the residents of the Little Sister's of the Poor's Jeanne Jugan Residence.

Frances was known for her public service, tenacity, and willingness to help those in need.

She is survived by her nephew, Richard Flatley of Pawtucket, RI; niece, Susan Iannitelli of Evergreen, AL; great-niece, Kristen Schroeder of Atlanta, GA; great-nephew, Brent Schroeder of Jacksonville, FL; great-great nieces, Natalie Schroeder, Victoria Schroeder, and Catherine Schroeder of Jacksonville, FL.

A private graveside service was held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence where she was laid to rest next to her parents.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 (https://littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.weshareonline.org/).

Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

