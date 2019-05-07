Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Francis Durkin
Francis A. "Frank" Durkin

Francis A. "Frank" Durkin Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Francis "Frank" A. Durkin, 83, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara S. (Ustasiewski) Durkin.
Born in Newport, the son of the late Francis J. and Agnes (Heaton) Durkin, he resided in Pawtucket most of his life. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a union carpenter for many years until retiring and was a longtime communicant of St. Teresa Church.
Frank is survived by nephews and cousins.
His funeral and visitation will be held on Friday at 8 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 8, 2019
