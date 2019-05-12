Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Francis Crawley
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI
Interment
Following Services
Mount St. Mary Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
Francis P. Crawley Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Francis P. Crawley, 81, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan A. (Biron) Crawley. Father of retired Pawtucket Police Detective Captain Kevin Francis Crawley and his wife, Kara; retired Pawtucket Firefighter Michael Francis Crawley and his wife, Kathleen; Marybeth Malley and her husband, Hugh; Christopher J. Crawley; and Erin J. Cirello and her husband, Mark. Grandfather of Patrick, Michaela, Kyle, Trevor, Hope, Cormac, Keagan, Hannah, Zoe, CJ, Nicholas, Kali, Connor, Kaiden and Catherine. Brother of Sister Eileen Crawley, PBVM and the late Mary Matthews, Catherine McCaffrey, Andrew, John, Joseph, Patrick, Rose-Marie and Leo Crawley. Godfather of Jack Crawley, Dan Matthews, Claire Walker, Sharon Baptiste and Christopher Crawley Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. VISITATION Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, PO Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

For full obituary visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 13, 2019
