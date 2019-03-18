PAWTUCKET - Freda J. (O'Brien) Luther, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Edwin Ted S. Luther. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late James and Sarah (Hartley) OBrien.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Freda graduated from the former Pawtucket East High School in 1947. She was a payroll clerk for the Pawtucket School Department until her retirement. Freda was a Past Grand Matron of the Eastern Star, Queen Ester Chapter, No. 26, and a former Girl Scout leader at the Church of the Good Shepherd where she was a lifelong member. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and friends.

She is survived by three nieces, Cheryl (Marr) Pottmeyer of Nashport, OH and Jocelyn and Claudia O'Brien, both of Pawtucket; five nephews, Gary O'Brien of Sarasota, FL, Byron O'Brien of Pawtucket, Dennis Marr of Feeding Hills, MA, Jeffrey Marr of Miamisburg, OH and Scott O'Brien of Cumberland; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Luther and her family of Wakefield and the Choiniere family. She was the sister of the late James Hartley and J. Clifford O'Brien, Doris Salisbury, Gladys Clark and Lori Marr, and the aunt of many late nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Historic Swan Point Chapel, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Interment will follow in the family plot. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary