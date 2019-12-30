|
|
NORTH ATTLEBORO MA. - Frederick "Fred" Suprenard passed away peacefully on December 17,2019 with family at his bedside. He leaves his wife, Doreen (Pouliot) Suprenard, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Fred was the son of the late Ralph and Elsie (Sherman) Suprenard. He was the father to Pamela McMahon of Hooksett NH., Paul Suprenard and his wife Pamela Lesperence Suprenard from Rehoboth MA., and Lindsey Suprenard serving as Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy. Four grandsons, Connor and Ryan McMahon. Jacob and Matthew Suprenard. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Suprenard of Effingham, NH and Brother-in-law Mark Pouliot and his wife Lori of Irmo,SC. Several nieces and nephews and cousins. He also leaves his loving dog Ziggy.
Fred grew up in Pawtucket, RI moving to Attleboro MA and then North Attleboro MA 5yrs ago. He also attended Roger Williams University and was an avid New England sports fan, very knowledgeable with stats and facts of the games.
Fred loved coaching, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a former board member of the Darlington American Little league and Cribbage was his past time game.
Fred was the owner and president of Darlington Auto Parts and also worked at Fatima Hospital in the billing department.
He will be fondly remembered for his generosity and love of his family.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Dr., Seekonk MA. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Oncology Department. 211 Park Street, Attleboro MA.
Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook Hathaway Funeral shine, Attleboro.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 31, 2019