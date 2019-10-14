Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church,
301 Front St.
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Gaetane "Gaye" (Dube) Beaulieu Paradis

CENTRAL FALLS - Gaetane "Gaye" (Dube) Beaulieu Paradis, 87, entered eternal life on Oct. 11, 2019, at Bethany Home of RI.

She was the wife of the late Roland Beaulieu and the late Pierre Paradis. Born in St. Louis de HaHa, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of the late Francois Dube and the late Annie (Dobson) Dube. After moving away from Canada, she lived in Central Falls and Pawtucket. She worked as a dressmaker for the New York clothing industry.

What she found most rewarding was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be remembered for her strong devotion to God and family, her passion for style and dressmaking, her joy of life and her sense of humor.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters, John Beaulieu and wife Joyce of North Providence, with whom she resided for the past three years, Collette Turner and husband Ronald of Smithfield, Claire Beaulieu and life partner John Courchesne of Falmouth, Mass., and Marc Beaulieu of Narragansett. She is survived by her sister Bibiane Malo of Quebec, Canada and has been reunited with her brothers Romeo, Henri, Alphi and Yvon Dube and her sisters Dorina Caron, Rita Grandmaison, Bertha Lavoie, and Therese Bouchard. She leaves five grandchildren, Lea Bassett, Nathan Jendza, Marc Beaulieu Jr., Craig Turner and Nicholas Lamoureux and three great grandchildren, Louis and Ava Claire Bassett and Isabella Beaulieu.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln. A funeral in her honor will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8:45 a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethany Home of RI, 111 South Angel St., Providence, R.I. 02906.

Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 14, 2019
