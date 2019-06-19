|
|
PAWTUCKET - Gail P. (Bobola) Zacharie, 72, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Paul M. Zacharie for fifty-two years.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (McParlin) Bobola.
Gail was a devoted and loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all animals and had adopted several of them from the Pawtucket Animal Shelter.
Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Kimberly Z. McGrath and Melissa A. Roderick and her husband, Richard, and five grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, Finn, Jack and Emma.
VISITATION will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by Services at 1 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Animal Shelter, c/o 121 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 20, 2019