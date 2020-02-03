|
|
PAWTUCKET - Genevieve A. "Jennie" Kaczynski 96, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Kaczynski. Born in Fall River, Ma she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Antonina (Skowron) Bezak.
Jennie lived in Pawtucket, RI most of her life. Before retiring she was employed by Miriam Hospital of Providence, RI in the Environmental Services Dept. for many years.
Mrs. Kaczynski had a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and was a Past President of the Holy Rosary Society of St. Joseph's Church of Central Falls, RI.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Joanne C. Kaczynski and Michael Wolanski of Cumberland, RI, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Matthew, Frank and Stanley Bezak, Helen Strzesak and Stella Gavlick.
Her funeral will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 4, 2020