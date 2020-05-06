Genevieve V. (Zakowski) Szumilo
CENTRAL FALLS - Genevieve V. Szumilo 95, passed away Friday May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis A. Frank Szumilo.Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Louis and Veronica (Ryszkiewicz) Zakowski. She was a lifelong resident of Central Falls, RI.

Mrs. Szumilo was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church of Central Falls, RI and a member of the Holy Rosary Society.

Mrs. Szumilo is survived by her loving family, one daughter Bernadette M. Parrillo and her husband Arthur Jr. of Coventry, RI, two sons Daniel F. Szumilo of Central Falls, RI and Peter Szumilo and his wife Darlene of Pawtucket, RI., nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Helen M. Kulik and Sister Mary Dymphna O.S.F. of the Bernardine Sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial Donations in Mrs. Szumilo's Memory to St. Joseph's Church Renovation Fund 391 High Street Central Falls, RI 02863.

Due to the on going world wide health crisis her funeral was private.

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 6 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
