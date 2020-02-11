|
|
PAWTUCKET - Genowefa Zych 85, passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jan Zych.
Born in Podborze, Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland she was a daughter of the late Jan and Agnieszka (Lucek) Gadkowska. She lived in Pawtucket for the past 29 years and was formerly of Poland.
Before retiring Mrs. Zych was employed as a Machine Operator for the Mel-Co-Ed Jewelry Co. for several years.
Mrs. Zych is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle M. Sojka of Pawtucket, RI, Margaret Hitchcock of North Carolina and Ewa
A. Zych of Connecticut, she also leaves one brother Jozef Gadkowski of Poland and four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Antoni Gadkowski, Maria Kadzielawa and Stefania Widor.
Her funeral will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland, RI.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 12, 2020