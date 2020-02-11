Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
391 High Street
Central Falls, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genowefa Zych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genowefa (Gadkowski) Zych

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genowefa (Gadkowski) Zych Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Genowefa Zych 85, passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jan Zych.

Born in Podborze, Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland she was a daughter of the late Jan and Agnieszka (Lucek) Gadkowska. She lived in Pawtucket for the past 29 years and was formerly of Poland.

Before retiring Mrs. Zych was employed as a Machine Operator for the Mel-Co-Ed Jewelry Co. for several years.

Mrs. Zych is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle M. Sojka of Pawtucket, RI, Margaret Hitchcock of North Carolina and Ewa
A. Zych of Connecticut, she also leaves one brother Jozef Gadkowski of Poland and four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Antoni Gadkowski, Maria Kadzielawa and Stefania Widor.

Her funeral will be held Friday February 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS FRIDAY FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland, RI.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genowefa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -