Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of St. Basil the Great
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Basil the Great
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
Burial
Following Services
St. Basil's Cemetery
Cumberland, RI
George Boudjouk Obituary
CUMBERLAND – George Boudjouk, 83, of Anthony Drive, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kawsar "Marie" (Koussa) Boudjouk.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, a son of the late Bashir and Sayoud Boudjouk, he had lived in Cumberland for the past 41 years.

Mr. Boudjouk worked as a color lab technician for Teknor-Apex, Pawtucket, for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He was a communicant of the Church of St. Basil the Great, Lincoln.

Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Jessica Cavallini, and her husband Federico, of Attleboro; two sons, George Boudjouk, and his wife Jennifer, of Lincoln, and Chad Boudjouk of Cumberland; three sisters, Victorine Boudjouk of Cumberland, Nelly Kishfy of Lincoln, and Lydia Gaboriault of Cumberland; one brother, Samir Boudjouk of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and several niecesand nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael Boudjouk and Agib Boudjouk.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross St., Central Falls, R.I 02863 would be appreciated.

For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com

Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 15, 2019
