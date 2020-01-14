|
EASTCHESTER, NY - George Deckey, 95, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2020. George was born in Central Falls, RI and moved to Eastchester, NY in 2000 to be near his children. He is the son of the late Nadeema and Bashir Deckey. He graduated from Central Falls High School in 1943 and Brown University in 1947, where he was a member of the Sigma Xi Honor Society and a James Manning Scholar. He started a Brown University family legacy with his four children and three grandchildren following in his footsteps.
George was a Professor of Chemistry at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) from 1947 to 1966 and at Rhode Island College from 1966 to 1987. He published several experiments, some of which are still used today. He was a member of the Admission's Committee at RISD for several years. He volunteered at Save the Bay, American Chemical Society, and the Arabic Education Foundation. He was awarded the Esther B. Small Award for Volunteer of the Year at Save the Bay in 1993. He loved carpentry and restoring antique furniture. As a first generation American, he instilled the importance of hard work and family in his children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Deckey, and brother-in-law, Yusuf Mussalli of Pawtucket. His two younger sisters, Georgeanna Deckey and Blanche Mussalli, passed away during the last eight months. He had four children: George and wife, Gowan, of Yuma, AZ; Robert and wife, Sarah, of New York, NY; Chantal Simon and husband, Rob, of Bronxville, NY; and Jeff and wife, Tamara, of Laguna Beach, CA. He had eleven grandchildren that adored him: David, Alex, Annie, Ben, Chrissy, Robby, Isabella, Camille, Oliver, Amelia, and Claire, who is already in heaven with him. He had a nephew, George Mussalli and wife, Sherine; a niece, Sharon Mussalli; and three great nephews, Joey, Luke, and Gabriel.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 17th, from 5pm - 7pm at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. His Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10am in the Church of St. Basil the Great on Saturday, January 18th. Burial will be in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 15, 2020