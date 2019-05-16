CENTRAL FALLS - Georgeanna Deckey, 83, of Shawmut Avenue, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. Georgeanna lived in Central Falls her entire life. She was the daughter of the late Nadeema and Bashir Deckey. She graduated from Central Falls High School and worked at GMAC.

Georgeanna has been actively involved with the Church of Saint Basil the Great. She was the Chairperson of the Social Committee of the Parish Council; Chairperson of Design and Construction of the Building of the Church in Lincoln; a member of the Saint Basil's Fellowship; and a committed and dedicated member of the Arabic choir. She received the Patriarchal Order of the Holy Cross of Jerusalem, a Catholic lay order and ecclesiastical honor established in 1979 by Patriarch Maximos V Hakim, for all of her work and service to St. Basil's. Also, she was the recipient of the late Archbishop Tawil Cross for her dedication to the Church. In addition, she was President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Aleppian Aid Society. She was devoted to preserving her Arabic culture and heritage.

Georgeanna is survived by her sister, Blanche Mussalli, and her brother-in-law, Yusuf Mussalli of Pawtucket; and her brother, George Deckey, and her sister-in-law, Gloria Deckey of Eastchester, NY. She has six nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, May 20th, from 4pm - 7pm at the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Her Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10am in the Church of St. Basil the Great on Tuesday, May 21st. Burial will be in St. Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great Building Fund, 111 Cross Street, Central Falls, RI 02863 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 17, 2019