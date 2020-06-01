CUMBERLAND - Georgette M. Robillard, 67, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Normand A. Robillard. They were happily married for 49 years. Born in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of Gertrude (Beaudoin) Turcotte and the late Gerald Turcotte.Georgette was a property manager for many years before retiring.Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by two sisters, Doris Byum and Monique Gazaille. She also leaves her brother, Richard Turcotte and was the sister of the late Jeannine Marini.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, all guests upon arrival, will be asked to remain in their vehicle and then will be invited into the funeral home as space allows. A face mask is required to enter the funeral home. A Private Service will be Video Live Streamed, Wednesday at 10 AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website. Burial will be private at Saint James Cemetery, Manville.