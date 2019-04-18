LINCOLN - DESJARDINS, Geraldine, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Bernard Desjardins. Born in Balkan, KY, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Louise Edwards. She resided in Manville for most of her married life, previously residing in Balkan, KY.

Mrs. Desjardins was employed as an Assembler for the American Tourister Company for over 10 years until her retirement.

Geraldine was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She enjoyed dancing, country music, collecting angels, BINGO, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Bernard Desjardins of North Smithfield, Darlene Fafard of North Providence and Carol Baker of Woonsocket; her brother, Paul Edwards of Tennessee; her four beloved grandchildren, Caron Chaves, Jason Fafard, Bryan Baker and Brandon Baker; her five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late James Edwards, Lucy Edwards, Dorothy Pumphrey, Troy Skelton, Jewel Miracle, Hazel Watkins and Wanda True.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Geraldine's Life Celebration to be held Monday, April 22, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Manville.

