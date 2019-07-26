|
CENTRAL FALLS - Gerard H. Foisy, 98, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Germaine (Johnson) Foisy for 47 years. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late S. Candide and Lea (Paquin) Foisy. Gerry was an Army Veteran of WWII. He worked at the A&P Supermarket for 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, reading, and riding his moped throughout town. Gerry founded the Cumberland Widow Support Group in 1987, which he ran for 27 years. Gerry was well known throughout Cumberland for his selfless acts, kind nature, and desire to bring happiness to others.
He is survived by two children, Gerard F. Foisy and Pauline T. Hopkins; three grandchildren, Rebecca Mainville, Jennifer Mainville, and Kimberly Gervais; and three great grandchildren, Isabella Gervais age 6, Abigail Mather age 5, and Jackson Gervais age 4. He was the brother of the late Irene Fecteau, Roland, Marguerite, Alphonse, and Marie Foisy.
His funeral will be held Monday, July 29 at 9:30am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Aidan - Saint Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 9:30am-10:30am in the O'Neill Funeral Home, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Widow and Widowers Support Group, 260 Garden Lane, Wrentham, MA, 02093, would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 27, 2019