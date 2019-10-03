|
PAWTUCKET - HAMMOND, Gertrude J., 89, of Pawtucket passed away on October 2, 2019.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Hammond. Gertrude was born in River Rouge, Michigan, a daughter to the late Anthony and Catherine (McCarthy) Ruddy.
Besides raising her children, she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Fram Corporation and also as a nurses aid for the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Mary Beth Hammond of Pawtucket, Joseph Hammond Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Seekonk, MA, Thomas A. Hammond of Pawtucket, Kelli Benoit and her husband Eugene of Chepachet. She also leaves three grandchildren, Rachael, Katie and Molly and a brother Lawrence Ruddy of Narragansett.
Mrs. Hammond's funeral will be Tuesday, October 8th at 9:00 AM in the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Pine Street, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM. Calling hours will be Monday, October 7th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. For directions and online condolences visit
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 4, 2019