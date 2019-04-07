CUMBERLAND – Gertrude Loyola Hunt, 94, of Rolling Acres, Cumberland, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Central Falls Police Sgt. John F. Hunt and Gertrude Daley Hunt. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Rita, Frederick J. Charles R., James Leo, J. Raymond, Capt. G. Harold, and Joseph F. Hunt.



Miss Hunt was a communicant of St. Joan of Arc Parish, Cumberland.



She was a wire manufacturing executive at the former ITT Royal Electric Division of International Telephone & Telegraph Corp,, where she held the position of corporate secretary until her retirement. She was also assistant secretary of ITT Industrial Products Inc. San Juan, Puerto Rico, a position she held for 13 years until the company closed in 1980.



Her professional career began at the Royal Electric Company as an accountant. She excelled in mathematics, and her ability was soon noticed and her career grew and prospered when the company was sold and became a division of ITT. She was promoted to assistant secretary and secretary of the Retirement Board. During this period she shaped her work habits of perfection and priorities, and was soon elected to the ITT Board of Directors to corporate secretary of the new company. A leader, she formed the ITT Royal Federal credit Union and was its President and CEO. She also organized the ITT Quarter Century Club and was its president for five years.



Her professional attributes brought her recognition in the Seventh Edition of International Register of Profiles (1983) and Worlds Who's Who of Women (fifth edition, 1980) and Who's Who of American Women (eleventh edition, 1979-1980).



She acknowledged her life as fulfilled, fruitful, rewarding, and blessed to be part of a very special close-knit family.



She is survived by a nephew, three nieces, and several great nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 10, at 8:45 a.m. from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m.



www.thekeefefuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary