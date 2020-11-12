1/1
Gloria M. (Laliberte) Cardin
1929 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Gloria M. (Laliberte) Cardin, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and her Beacon Hospice nurse, Deb. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman R. Cardin, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was one of eleven children of the late Israel and Josephine (Nadeau) Laliberte.

Gloria worked as an assembler at the former FRAM Corporation, East Providence, for eighteen years prior to her retirement in 1991. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Gloria was a devout Catholic and a communicant of several local churches throughout her life. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards with her sisters, coupon clipping, bargain shopping, making candies with her friend Gail and especially her faith.

She is survived by two sons, Norman R. Cardin, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, and Michael S. Cardin and his wife, Mary, all of Cumberland; a daughter, MaryLou Gray of Pawtucket; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Bryan, Ashley, Rory and Danielle; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Noah, Mackenna, Callie and Bennett; a sister, Pauline Nicholson of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Doris Ryan, Violet Racine, Yvonne Bergeron, Theresa Kirkendoll, Clifford, Armand, Roger, Paul and Donald Laliberte.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Interment with her late husband in Mount St. Mary Cemetery will be private. VISITATION will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 Check to be made out to Amedisys Foundation, or Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 11, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Norm and family may she RIP
Richard Slater
Coworker
November 11, 2020
We are remembering all the great memories with family and praying for strength and peace to surround you. Aunt Gloria had a contagious laugh that will be remembered. May our prayers help comfort during this time of loss.
Kimberly, Jandle, Lane & Cole Johnson
Family
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We will always cherish the love and times we shared together.
Richard and Teena Kirkendoll
Family
November 11, 2020
I am soo sorry to hear of Aunt Gloria's passing. I am the Granddaughter of Yvonne and the Daughter of Arthur Bergeron. I remember Aunt Gloria more because my Grandparents lived above her when they moved from Sterry St. She was a lovely lady and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Tracy Bergeron-Jones
Family
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. I have fond memories of your family from growing up across the street from them. May she rest in peace now. Mia Veroni and family
November 10, 2020
Pauline, I am so sorry to learn of your sister's passing.Please accept my sincere sympathy
Earlene Mara
November 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time you are greatly missed Cynthia Kirkendoll and Timothy Keeling
Cynthia Kirkendoll
Family
November 9, 2020
MaryLou, my deepest sympathies are eith You and your Family. I am so very sorry.
I have such very fond memories of visits with you and your Mom.
Victorria
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and with your family in Jesus name .You will be whole heartedly missed by one and all.love you aunty until we meet again.
Gene & Marilyn Heon
Family
