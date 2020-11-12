PAWTUCKET - Gloria M. (Laliberte) Cardin, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and her Beacon Hospice nurse, Deb. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman R. Cardin, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was one of eleven children of the late Israel and Josephine (Nadeau) Laliberte.
Gloria worked as an assembler at the former FRAM Corporation, East Providence, for eighteen years prior to her retirement in 1991. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Gloria was a devout Catholic and a communicant of several local churches throughout her life. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards with her sisters, coupon clipping, bargain shopping, making candies with her friend Gail and especially her faith.
She is survived by two sons, Norman R. Cardin, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, and Michael S. Cardin and his wife, Mary, all of Cumberland; a daughter, MaryLou Gray of Pawtucket; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Bryan, Ashley, Rory and Danielle; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Noah, Mackenna, Callie and Bennett; a sister, Pauline Nicholson of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Doris Ryan, Violet Racine, Yvonne Bergeron, Theresa Kirkendoll, Clifford, Armand, Roger, Paul and Donald Laliberte.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket. Interment with her late husband in Mount St. Mary Cemetery will be private. VISITATION will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 Check to be made out to Amedisys Foundation, or Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com