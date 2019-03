PAWTUCKET - Gloria M. (Hauser) Walsh, of Gill Avenue, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Walsh.

Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late William and Sophie (Ulman) Hauser, she had lived in the city for most of her life.

Mrs. Walsh worked as a night manager in data processing for Apex Stores, retiring in 1995.

She enjoyed bowling and dancing at the Spinnaker Club, Pawtucket, and playing bingo.

She is survived by two sons, Alan M. Walsh of Pawtucket, and Robert E. Walsh of Lincoln; one brother, Edward Hauser of Plymouth, N.H.; four grandchildren; and one great grandson. She was the sister of the late Carl Hauser, Edward Hauser, William Hauser, Theresa Cormier Wunschel, and Helen Hauser Richter.

Her funeral will be celebrated Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10:00 11:00 a.m. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 23, 2019