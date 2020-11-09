LINCOLN - Gloria R. Callahan went to join her husband Francis J. Callahan on November 4, 2020.
She was 97 years old, the daughter of the late Roseanna and Theophile Lemire. Born on July 21, 1923, she lived most of her life in Pawtucket until moving to Lincoln Manor in 1999. She spent the last 3-1/2 years at Oakland Grove Health Care Center.
She leaves a niece, Elizabeth Miller and her husband Morty, and a godchild, Gloria Ann LaMontagne and her husband Henry.
She had several jobs but worked at A. T. Cross for about 12 years before retiring in 1985.
A private interment will be held. A Christian Mass and Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.