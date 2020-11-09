1/1
Gloria R. Callahan
1923 - 2020
LINCOLN - Gloria R. Callahan went to join her husband Francis J. Callahan on November 4, 2020.

She was 97 years old, the daughter of the late Roseanna and Theophile Lemire. Born on July 21, 1923, she lived most of her life in Pawtucket until moving to Lincoln Manor in 1999. She spent the last 3-1/2 years at Oakland Grove Health Care Center.

She leaves a niece, Elizabeth Miller and her husband Morty, and a godchild, Gloria Ann LaMontagne and her husband Henry.

She had several jobs but worked at A. T. Cross for about 12 years before retiring in 1985.

A private interment will be held. A Christian Mass and Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
