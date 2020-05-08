Gloria T. Berard
CUMBERLAND - Gloria T. Berard, 96, of Cumberland, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Laurent M. Berard. Born in Manville, RI she was a daughter of the late Edward and Alexandrina (Blais) Valois. She is survived by five children, Pauline Berard and husband Paul Lavallee, Paul L. Berard, Denise D'Ambra and husband Thomas F., Michele Ann Berard, Dr. Dennis J. Berard and wife Cristina, who she made her home with and was lovingly cared by, for the past 14 years. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Karie, Shannon, Ericka, Kevin, Matthew: and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lillian Brousseau, Theresa Masterson, Grace, Marshal, Ernest, and Mac Valois.

After raising five children, Gloria was an employee of Ann & Hope in Cumberland for twenty-six-years. She was an active member of Cumberland and Lincoln Senior Centers, where she enjoyed spending time with her friends, Dotty, Noria, Yvette, Yvonne and Jeanne. She liked playing bingo and especially going out to dinner and playing cards with her close friends on Saturday nights. Gloria was an avid golf and tennis fan and especially passionate about her Red Sox and Patriots. After retiring, Gloria made a point of traveling, visiting several countries in Europe and traveled all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. Being the daughter of a professional seamstress, she was always in style and looked forward to wearing the next fashion trend.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or any charity of your choice.

For online condolences visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 8 to May 16, 2020.
