LINCOLN - Grace M. (McDonald) Sowa, 95, formerly of Lincoln, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Saint Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of seventy years to the late Dr. Joseph P. Sowa, D.M.D.



Born in Lincoln, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Campbell) McDonald, she had lived most of her life in Lincoln.



Mrs. Sowa earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island. She was a star tap-dancer and operated a tap dancing school in Pawtucket before she was married. She was a past president of the Pawtucket Junior Women's Club, and a communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln.



She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Jonathan Sowa and his wife Pamela, Donald J. Sowa and his wife Kathleen, and Dr. Thomas J. Sowa, DC, all of Cumberland; Dr. Stephen J. Sowa, DMD and his wife Dr. Marta Sowa, MD, and Dr. C. Alan Sowa, DC and his wife Theresa, all of Lincoln; and Dr. David E. Sowa, MD and his wife Elise of Southington, CT. She was devoted to her sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of Col. Vincent McDonald of Fairfax, VA, and Michael Skenyon of Lincoln, and the late Thomas McDonald, Joseph McDonald and Francis McDonald.



The family would like to thank the staff at St. Antoine Residence and HopeHealth Hospice for the wonderful care shown to their mother.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln.

Relatives and friends are invited. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all guests will be required to wear a mask. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited to 120 people. Private burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, R.I. 02896, or to Hearing Health Foundation, 575 Eighth Avenue #1201, New York, N.Y. 10018 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

