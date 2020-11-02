1/1
Gualdina M. (Rego) Pereira
PAWTUCKET - Gualdina M. (Rego) Pereira, 91, of Pawtucket passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020 at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Providence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Jose G. Pereira.

Born in St. Miguel, Azores, a daughter of the late Jose Furtado Rego and Agueda (Silva) Rego, she had lived in Pawtucket for over 35 years.

Mrs. Pereira worked for International Packaging Company, Pawtucket for many years before retiring in 1995.

She was a communicant of St. Teresa's Church, Pawtucket.

She is survived by four daughters, Alda C. Pereira of Brampton, Canada, Arminda M. Leite of North Providence, Tina Ferreira of North Attleboro, MA and Maria J. Pereira-Silva of Riverside; one son, Jose A. Pereira of Pawtucket; five sisters, Arminda Pereira of Mississauga, Canada, Maria C. Moreira of Hudson, MA, Agueda Rodrigues of Brampton, Canada, Cremilde Silva of Mississauga, Canada and Isabel Frade of Hudson, MA; three brothers, Manuel Rego of Toronto, Canada, Laurenio Rego of Mississauga, Canada and Albano Rego of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Filomena Rego, the grandmother of the late Joshua M. Silva, and the sister of the late Jose Rego.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Her private burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Social Distancing guidelines will be followed, and all guests will be required to wear a mask.

Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Pereira's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
