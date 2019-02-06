PAWTUCKET - Guiomar D. Cardoso, 84, formerly of Weeden Street, passed away peacefully last Friday after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Artur Cardoso. She was born Terciera, the Azores, a daughter of the late Manuel Moniz Frade and Maria Jose Frade. She had been employed as an assembler for the former MF Case co for several years before retiring.

She is survived 2 sons, Artur Cardoso and his Devoted Companion Rhonda Paquin, who were her principal care givers, Duarte Cardoso and his wife Diane of Pawtucket, a daughter Maria Johnson and her husband, Jeff of Maine. She also leaves 9 Grandchildren and a Great Granddaughter, Lilliana Ramos.

Her Funeral will be held Saturday at 9 AM from the Coelho Funeral Home, 151 Cross St. Central Falls, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church, Lawn Ave. Pawtucket at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Visitation, FRIDAY, 6 until 8 PM. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 7, 2019