Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Duffy


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Duffy Obituary
CENTRAL FALLS - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Harold Duffy, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Harold was born in Central Falls, RI on February 5, 1937, to the late Helen Duffy. On April 18, 1959, he married Joan (Clang) Duffy of Central Falls and had four children. In April they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
He served honorably in the US Air Force. He obtained his BA in Business from Roger Williams College while working at Corning Glass Works (Osram/Sylvania) in Central Falls, RI. After 32 years, Harold retired but that did not last long, as he was hired to be the Sexton of St. Jude's Church in Lincoln, where he worked for 18 years.
Harold loved to travel with his wife Joan, taking trips to Ireland, Nashville, San Francisco and Germany. Much of their traveling involved visits with their children and grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother Helen Duffy, sisters Gloria (Duffy) Kanakary and June (Duffy) Hone. He is survived by his wife Joan (Clang) Duffy, and children Brian Duffy (Beth), Keith Duffy, Christine Feyo (Philip) and Colleen Ducker (William); brother Kenneth Duffy and sister Bernadette (Duffy) Sobolewski. He was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, RI. The Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln, RI, followed by the burial service at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln RI, 02865.
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now