CENTRAL FALLS - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Harold Duffy, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

Harold was born in Central Falls, RI on February 5, 1937, to the late Helen Duffy. On April 18, 1959, he married Joan (Clang) Duffy of Central Falls and had four children. In April they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

He served honorably in the US Air Force. He obtained his BA in Business from Roger Williams College while working at Corning Glass Works (Osram/Sylvania) in Central Falls, RI. After 32 years, Harold retired but that did not last long, as he was hired to be the Sexton of St. Jude's Church in Lincoln, where he worked for 18 years.

Harold loved to travel with his wife Joan, taking trips to Ireland, Nashville, San Francisco and Germany. Much of their traveling involved visits with their children and grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his mother Helen Duffy, sisters Gloria (Duffy) Kanakary and June (Duffy) Hone. He is survived by his wife Joan (Clang) Duffy, and children Brian Duffy (Beth), Keith Duffy, Christine Feyo (Philip) and Colleen Ducker (William); brother Kenneth Duffy and sister Bernadette (Duffy) Sobolewski. He was blessed to have 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, RI. The Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln, RI, followed by the burial service at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Jude's Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln RI, 02865.

