Hazel M. (La Croix) Lukaszewski
CENTRAL FALLS - Hazel M. Lukaszewski 87, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Lukaszewski.

Born in Pawtucket she was a daughter of the late Elie and Irene (Pick) La Croix. She was formerly of Pawtucket and East Providence.

Before retiring in 1993 Hazel was employed by the former Fram Corp. (Allied After Market) of East Providence as a Relief Girl.

Hazel is survived by nieces, nephews and her Care Givers, Rene and Judy Letourneau of Pawtucket, Bernadette Quintanilha and Paulette Barden both of Central Falls.

A Funeral Prayer Service will be held Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Noon in the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls. Calling hours Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. to Noon.

As per Hazel's wishes, PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc.
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
