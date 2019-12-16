|
CUMBERLAND - Helen D. (Rodrigues) Sherry, 89, of Manville Hill Rd. and formerly of Abbott St. passed away Saturday in the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence, She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond R. Sherry.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Whipple) Rodrigues. She was a life long Cumberland resident.
Helen was the secretary at Our Lady of Fatima Church for the late Rev. Jose P. Barboza for many years. Beside her love and dedication to her family, her love for her church and parish family was unmatched. Helen also loved the children of the parish and was a founder of Our Lady of Fatima C.Y.O. which she presided over for many years directing one activity after another. She was a mentor and truly loved each and every child she encountered and they in turn returned that love. She also volunteered in the church kitchen for many years serving church functions and weddings with many of her closest friends. Her energy and enthusiasm when it came to her family and all of her volunteer activities surrounding Our Lady of Fatima Church was boundless. Helen was also an avid Red Sox, Big Papi and N. E. Patriots fan.
Helen leaves two loving daughters; Judy Sherry of Burlington, VT and Lisa Orsini of Cumberland a brother Louis Rodrigues of Seekonk. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Alex, Jill, Jenna and Zachary ands a foster son, Marco Viera of Weston, FL. She was also the mother of the late Diane Sherry and, sister of the late Adrian Rodrigues.
Her Life Celebration will be begin on Tuesday with calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. and continue on Wednesday morning at 10a.m. from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Dr., Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Direction/Guest Book:
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 17, 2019