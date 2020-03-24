|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Helen Kaplan 95, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Kaplan Sr.
Born in Central Falls she was a daughter of the late Salim and Marie (Tardros) Rahey. She lived in Central Falls, RI most of her life.
Before retiring Mrs. Kaplan was employed as a Machine Operator for the former Cadillac Textile Co. After retiring she was employed by the Town of Lincoln as a School Bus Monitor.
Helen is survived by her loving son Peter J. Kaplan Jr. and his wife Lisa of Cumberland, RI. She also leaves eleven devoted grandchildren, five cherished great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the step mother of the late Stella Callahan and John Kaplan, and the sister of the late Sheffey Rahey, George Rahey and Amelia Salvadore.
Due to the world wide Medical crises Funeral Services will be private.
Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 25, 2020