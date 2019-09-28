|
PAWTUCKET - Helen M. (Twohig) Day, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of James F. Day, Jr. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Helen M. (Kelly) Twohig.
A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Helen graduated in 1959 from Sacred Heart High School. She worked as a supervisor for the former Jostens, Attleboro, for 25 years prior to retiring in 1993. Helen was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Providence Friars men's basketball team. She enjoyed visiting the casino with her husband and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Donna Dicenzo and her wife, Concetta, Christine Feld and her husband, Robert Jr. and Darleen Joseph and her husband, Scott, all of Pawtucket; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two siblings, Maureen Ahern of Pawtucket and Michael Twohig of Rumford and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late James F. Day III and sister of the late Francis, Donald and David Twohig.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, One Moeller Place, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home.
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 28, 2019