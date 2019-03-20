PAWTUCKET - Helen V. Rodzen 94, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Casimir F. Rodzen.

Born in Pawtucket she was a daughter of the late Jan and Karolina (Wach) Kapinos. She lived her entire life in Pawtucket.

Helen was a graduate of Tolman High School Class of 1942. Before retiring she was employed as a Produce Clerk for Star Market at Gansett Plaza in East Providence, RI for 35 years.

Mrs. Rodzen is survived by her loving family one daughter Ann-Marie Nadeau and her husband Bob of Putnam, CT, two sons John Rodzen and his wife Alicia of Florida and Edward Rodzen and his wife Gail of Chepachet, eight grandchildren Chris, Vanessa, Ashley, Marissa and Mike Rodzen, Dan and Kerri Nadeau and Cassandra Lapati, three great grandchildren Jacob, John and Julianne Rodzen, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Pauline and Stella Kapinos, Anna Pacholec and Wanda Hyde.

Her funeral will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home, 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 391 High Street, Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in Helen's Memory to Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes (JDRF.org/newenglandchapter) would be greatly appreciated.