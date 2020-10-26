PAWTUCKET - Henri E. LeBlond, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Glode) LeBlond. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Cecile (Lippe) LeBlond.Henri earned his Ph.D. in Education and retired as a schoolteacher from the East Providence School Department after thirty-eight years of service. Henri was a life member and past president of the LeFoyer Club in Pawtucket and the first president of the American-French Genealogical Society in Woonsocket. He was an avid reader, writer and enjoyed studying genealogy.He is survived by two sons, Alain LeBlond of Pawtucket and Ted LeBlond of Providence, and three grandchildren, Brittany Antaya-LeBlond, Hunter LeBlond and Nathan Whitehead.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, South Attleboro. Interment with his late wife will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro, MA 02703 would be appreciated.