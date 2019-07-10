LINCOLN - Henriette (Lemieux) Martel, age 87, of Lincoln, RI passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 in the company of her children.

She was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, the late Gilbert Marty Martel and was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Lemieux. Henriette was the devoted mother of Denise Sennett, Michael Martel, Diane (Twohey) Martel, Janet Lynch, the late William Bill Martel and Raymond Martel. Grandmother of Amy Working, Mike Martel, Matt Martel and Erin Twohey and is also survived by 8 Great-Grand Children.

She was born in Central Falls and a devoted member of St. Matthews and Notre Dame parishes. For many years she was active with her friends volunteering with activities at Camp Ker Anna in Cumberland, RI.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13th from 8:30am until 10am in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln followed by a service at 10am. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 11, 2019