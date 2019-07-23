CUMBERLAND - Henriette Y. (Tanguay) Goldblatt, 81, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Benton Goldblatt. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Lea (Faffard) Tanguay.

Henriette was a beloved sister, aunt and friend. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School Class of 1955, then pursued college courses in furtherance of her career as an office manager/legal assistant for more than 40 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Aidan's Church in Cumberland.

She is survived by her sister, Therese Brousseau, and her brother Robert Tanguay; two step-grandchildren, Erin and Andrew; and several nieces and nephews. She was the step- mother of the late Paul and Kenneth Goldblatt and sister of the late Maurice, Gerard and Lucien Tanguay, Jeannette Dufresne, Helen Salvas, Beatrice Graziano, and Pauline Adam.

Her funeral will be held Friday at 9am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Aidan - St. Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 24, 2019