PAWTUCKET - Henry F. Beckett, 88, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marie (Tuite) Beckett. They were happily married for 64 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Riley) Beckett.

He graduated from La Salle Academy in 1947, and from Providence College in 1951. Henry was an army veteran stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was an engineer for Raytheon for 34 years, retiring in 1991.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, John F. Beckett and his wife Maire, James Beckett, Catherine Dodge and her husband Alan, and Mary Hughes and her husband Bob. He also leaves his five grandchildren, Andrew Dodge, Daniel Dodge, Kate Beckett, Tom Hughes, and Billy Hughes, and eight great grandchildren, Luke, Josie, Cate, Benjamin, Charles, Charlotte, Violet, and Pax.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10AM in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 5-7PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church or a .

