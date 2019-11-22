Home

Herbert J. Michel


1930 - 2019
Herbert J. Michel Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Herbert J. Michel, 89, passed away at Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon, NH following a complication from health issues. He graduated from East High School, Pawtucket and the University of Rhode Island. He was married to Barbara Callard on January 21, 1949 and settled in Cumberland. Herbert owned his own real estate company, Michel Realty and was passionate about sailing.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice M. Macaulay and her husband William Pastille of Arnold, MD; his son David A. Michel and his wife Linda of Washington, NC; his sister, Nancy L. Michel of Laguna Hills, CA; four grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Callard, and two siblings, his brother Alvin Michel, and sister Ruth Vellucci.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence by visiting
www.rickerfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 and the .
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 23, 2019
