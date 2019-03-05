Home

Hilda A. Costa

Hilda A. Costa Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Costa, Hilda A., 94, of Pawtucket, passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Armando and Maria Rosa (Andrade) Capelo. Hilda is survived by her son, Kevin D. Costa of Pawtucket. Mrs. Costa is also survived by her sister Irene Roux and her husband William and her nephew Brian Roux and his wife Melissa.
Mrs. Costa's funeral will be Monday, March 11th at 9:00 AM from the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be Sunday, March 10th from 2:00 PM 5:00 PM in the funeral home. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 6, 2019
