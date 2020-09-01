PAWTUCKET - Hope Allen, 87, passed on August 30, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Lester and Victoria (Grenier) Depatie. She lived most of her life in Crook Manor.Hope unselfishly volunteered for the Head Start Program, was a member of the Galego Court Action Team, the Crook Manor Tenant Association, and their Community Partnership Executive Committee. She was recognized as the longest living resident of Crook Manor, (60 years).Mrs. Allen is survived by five children, Irene Allen, Edward Allen, his wife Bonnie, Donna Roman, her husband Miguel, Deborah Allen, Joseph Allen, his wife Maria, a sister, Bernice Brown. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Dawn Allen, Jaclyn Ortiz, James Allen, Nicole Pimental, Jeremy David, Michelle Roman, Ryan Allen, Katlyn Allen, Anthony Allen and Raymond Allen, eleven great grandchildren, Anthony Allen, Daria Allen, Paloma Morse and Bodhi Morse, Vincent Allen, Emma Cowart, Samantha Allen, Starlynn Allen, Jordan Allen, Scarlett Allen and Sheriden Allen, and a great-great grandson, Alexander Allen. She was the sister of the late Lester Depatie, Estelle Depatie, Arthur and Milton Depatie.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 4th at 10am in St. Mary Church, Pine Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, September 3rd from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.