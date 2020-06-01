PAWTUCKET - Hugh R. Monahan, 89, of Smithfield Avenue, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Harrison) Monahan.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late John and Anne (Reddington) Monahan, he was a lifelong resident of the cityand a longtime parishioner at Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Fairlawn.
Mr. Monahan worked for Grinnell Fire Protection Systems for 38 years, retiring in 1993 as a regional manager. He owned several businesses over the years, most notably Apple Valley Spring Water. He served on the Pawtucket Housing Authority for 25 years, including two terms as chairman.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain during the Korean War.
He enjoyed many activities during his lifetime, such as boating, softball and swimming. A longtime member of the Banjo Boys, he loved singing and playing the banjo. He had a keen interest in political punditry and was involved in numerous state and local campaigns.
Mr. Monahan was known for his warmth, sly sense of humor, and love of children. He often could be found thronged by grandchildren and great grandchildren rapt by his scary stories or soothed by his Irish lullabies. "Hughie" had many friends, interests and a zest for life, but his biggest ambition was to be a great family man. Adoration by his six children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren is proof that he achieved this lofty goal.
He is survived by three daughters, Marlene Madonna, and her husband Thomas, of Lincoln, Marilyn Monahan of Pawtucket, and Kerri Germani, and her husband Stephen, of Lincoln; three sons, Jack Monahan of Westerly, Timothy Monahan of Pawtucket, and Brian Monahan, and his wife Michelle, of Johnston; one brother, John Monahan of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a dear sister, Marilyn Johnson of Pawtucket.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I., 02904, would be appreciated. For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late John and Anne (Reddington) Monahan, he was a lifelong resident of the cityand a longtime parishioner at Saint Maria Goretti Parish in Fairlawn.
Mr. Monahan worked for Grinnell Fire Protection Systems for 38 years, retiring in 1993 as a regional manager. He owned several businesses over the years, most notably Apple Valley Spring Water. He served on the Pawtucket Housing Authority for 25 years, including two terms as chairman.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain during the Korean War.
He enjoyed many activities during his lifetime, such as boating, softball and swimming. A longtime member of the Banjo Boys, he loved singing and playing the banjo. He had a keen interest in political punditry and was involved in numerous state and local campaigns.
Mr. Monahan was known for his warmth, sly sense of humor, and love of children. He often could be found thronged by grandchildren and great grandchildren rapt by his scary stories or soothed by his Irish lullabies. "Hughie" had many friends, interests and a zest for life, but his biggest ambition was to be a great family man. Adoration by his six children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren is proof that he achieved this lofty goal.
He is survived by three daughters, Marlene Madonna, and her husband Thomas, of Lincoln, Marilyn Monahan of Pawtucket, and Kerri Germani, and her husband Stephen, of Lincoln; three sons, Jack Monahan of Westerly, Timothy Monahan of Pawtucket, and Brian Monahan, and his wife Michelle, of Johnston; one brother, John Monahan of Pawtucket; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a dear sister, Marilyn Johnson of Pawtucket.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I., 02904, would be appreciated. For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.