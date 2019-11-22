Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Irene Baptista
Irene B. Baptista


1932 - 2019
Irene B. Baptista Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Irene B. (Read) Baptista, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John Baptista. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Thomas I. B. and Sarah A. (Smith) Read.
Irene worked at A.T. Cross Co., Lincoln for many years until her retirement. In her free time, Irene enjoyed traveling and visits to Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut.
Irene leaves a sister, Edith Read of Cumberland; a brother, Kenneth Read of Pawtucket and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Salois.
Per Irene's own request, her services and burial in the family lot at Oak Grove Cemetery will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 23, 2019
