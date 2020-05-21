"If you want to change the world, go home and love your family" - Mother Teresa



DAVENPORT, FL - On January 19, 2020, Irene Basiliere, 90, passed away peacefully surround by her loving family. Irene was a cherished mother, devoted grandmother, loving great-grandmother and a tender sister. The matriarch of her family, her proudest accomplishment was creating a family who care about each other deeply.



Irene enjoyed watching her daughters become mothers, admiring her sons for their integrity, doting on her grandchildren, the true lights of her life, and gushing over her great grandchildren, whom brought her great joy. If Mother Teresa's quote bears true, Irene made a bountiful contribution to changing the world.



She was married to Irving F. Basiliere for 69 years and dwelled in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for over 80 years.



She is survived by her husband and her brother, George Gouveia. Her family consists of four children, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, all of them her favorite.



To describe Irene would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power, or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow. Strength and beauty, power and awe. Her spirit will no doubt live on in the family she created. May she rest in eternal peace in heaven with her brothers and sister and her beloved son, Michael F. Basiliere.

