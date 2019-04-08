CUMBERLAND - BONIN, Irene (Pontbriant), 98. of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Oscar H. Bonin.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Edna (Dupras) Pontbriant. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.

Mrs. Bonin was employed as an Associate at Ann & Hope Inc. in Cumberland for many years.

Irene was a communicant of St. Aidan Church. She enjoyed Bingo, trips to the casino, card games with family, word searches, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially when traveling.

Those who will miss her will always remember her impeccable appearance, her affection for reading and Danielle Steele novels, and her undying love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Lorraine Elderkin of Pawtucket, Ellen Fandozzi of Warwick and Dolores "Dee" Ferrara and her husband Frank of Cumberland; her siblings, Armand Pontbriant of Cumberland, Ellen Gertrude Fugere of Lincoln, Gerald Pontbriant of Central Falls; her six grandchildren, Sherri, Michelle, Lynne, Karen, Michael and Holly; her eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Ellen Pontbriant and Mary Jane Trahan.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Irene's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM in the St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery. Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary