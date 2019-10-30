|
LINCOLN - Irene E. (Brown) Batastini, 91, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Holiday Retirement Home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Armand Batastini,
Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Brown, and Margaret (Downey) Brown.
Irene worked as a seamstress at Pawtucket Dress for many years. She was a past member of the Lincoln Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, spending her days doing yard work at her home, and time with her family.
She is survived by her loving children Paul A. Batastini, and his wife Catherine of Cocoa, FL, Janis M. Paterson, and her husband Andrew, of Glocester, and her daughter-in-law Nancy Robin, and her husband John, of Burrillville. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Anthony, David, and Laura, great grandmother of Natalie and Olivia, Sister-in-law to Roberta Brown, and Norma Batastini, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Alan D. Batastini, and sister to the late Kenneth Brown, Marion Magee, and Vivian Notardonato.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Merrick Williams Funeral Home, 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence, RI. Funeral Services immediately following the calling hours, also at Merrick William Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 31, 2019