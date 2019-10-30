Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merrick R Williams Funeral Home Inc
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 723-2042
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Batastini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. (Brown) Batastini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene E. (Brown) Batastini Obituary
LINCOLN - Irene E. (Brown) Batastini, 91, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Holiday Retirement Home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Armand Batastini,
Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Brown, and Margaret (Downey) Brown.
Irene worked as a seamstress at Pawtucket Dress for many years. She was a past member of the Lincoln Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, spending her days doing yard work at her home, and time with her family.
She is survived by her loving children Paul A. Batastini, and his wife Catherine of Cocoa, FL, Janis M. Paterson, and her husband Andrew, of Glocester, and her daughter-in-law Nancy Robin, and her husband John, of Burrillville. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Anthony, David, and Laura, great grandmother of Natalie and Olivia, Sister-in-law to Roberta Brown, and Norma Batastini, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Alan D. Batastini, and sister to the late Kenneth Brown, Marion Magee, and Vivian Notardonato.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Merrick Williams Funeral Home, 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence, RI. Funeral Services immediately following the calling hours, also at Merrick William Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -