CUMBERLAND - PONTBRIANT, Irene M. (Corneau), 94, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lighthouse Assisted Living in Lincoln. She was the wife of Armand J. Pontbriant and they had been married for the past 69 years.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Loretta (Bettez) Corneau. She was raised in Central Falls later moving to Cumberland when she married her beloved Armand.

Irene is a communicant of St. Patrick/St. Aidan Parish. She dedicated her life to her family and after raising her own children, she also helped raise and love her grandchildren. Those who miss her will always remember her love for Hi-Lo-Jack, her cooking, especially her top- secret French Meat Stuffing recipe and the care and concern she had for her family. She was a dedicated and passionate Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. She had great joy when the Red Sox finally "reversed the curse." She also enjoyed playing Bingo and occasional trips to the casino. She would always joke with her loved ones "I'm going to win the lottery this week and give the winnings to the family."

In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Roger M. Pontbriant and his wife Mary Ellen of Mapelville, Gloria F. Kelliher and her husband Paul of West Roxbury, MA, Diane E. Martin (late John) of Harrisivlle, and Ronald O. Pontbriant and his wife Linda of Cumberland; her siblings, Richard "Joe" Corneau and Eileen Perry, both of Cumberland; her twelve grandchildren, Erik, Sean, Cara, Shane, Meghan, Stephanie, Jenny, Jeremy, Ryan, Brendan, Joshua and Lucas; her eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Claire J. Gingras and sister of the late Norman Corneau, Louise Albuquerque, Henrietta Corneau and Maurice "Butch" Corneau.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Irene's Life Celebration to be held Monday, April 29, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rte. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.

