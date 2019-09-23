Home

Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 726-4117
Irene Marie Soucy Obituary
LINCOLN - Irene Marie Soucy, 79, formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Oceanside Nursing Home in Hampton, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Alcide L. Soucy.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Lucien and Evelyn (Pelletier) Dumont. She resided in New Hampshire for the past 3 years, previously residing in Lincoln and Central Falls.
Mrs. Soucy had been employed as an assembler for Texas Instruments for many years prior to her retirement. She loved to go for long car rides whenever she could, was well known for her infectious laugh and family was always the priority in her life.
She is survived by her sons, Philip L. Soucy and Michael A. Soucy, both of Lincoln; her daughter Lisa A. Soucy of Barrington, NH; her granddaughter Katherine M. Martel of Barrington, NH; her sisters Evelyn Lamontagne of Tequesta, Florida, Rose Fournier of North Smithfield, RI and Rita Lamontagne of Chepachet, RI and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm. Guestbook
www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 24, 2019
