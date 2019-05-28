Home

Irene McComiskey
Irene (Faucher) McComiskey

Irene (Faucher) McComiskey Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Irene McComiskey, 89, of Pawtucket, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred McComiskey. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Alice (Rousseau) Faucher.
She is survived by her children, Michael McComiskey, James McComiskey, and Mary Yany, her sisters, Doris Mattison and Beatrice Coop, her brothers, Ernest and Armand Faucher, two grandchildren, Jennifer Yany and Linsay Chavez, and her four great grandchildren, Nathalia, Elliana, Daniella, and Marco. She was the grandmother of the late Michael Yany and the sister of the late Alice Blais and Theresa Faucher.
A Service will be held Thursday at 12PM, noon in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 cottage Street, Pawtucket. Visitation 11AM-12PM, prior to the Service in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 29, 2019
