PAWTUCKET - Irene V. Campo, 84, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carmelo Campo. Born in
Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert Minor and Violet Charpentier. Irene was an LPN for Women & Infants Hospital and Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph D. Campo and Anthony N. Campo; 3 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, May 24 from 9:00am-10:30am in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 22, 2019