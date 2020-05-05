Izelina (Amber) Marques
1944 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Izelina (Amber) Marques, 75, passed on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel E. Marques. Born on Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Gilda (Pacheco) Amber.

Izelina was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 75 years.

She leaves two daughters, Rose M. Harris of Pawtucket and Nelia M. Nason of Lincoln; three sons, Dinarte P. Marques, Jose E. Marques and Carlos A. Marques all of Pawtucket; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19, government restrictions currently in place, Izelina's services and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences visit:

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from May 5 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Notre Dame Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. I believe Ma is at peace now and in a much better place. She will be missed...and forever LOVED.
Ronique M
May 5, 2020
I go to work and look for her. Expecting her to walk in anyone of the rooms at the home so that when I hug her she would kiss my hand. I only knew her from the home but I loved her nonetheless. My heart has been saddened by her passing. My deepest condolences to the family. RIP IZELINA MARQUES.
Ivon Martinez
Friend
