PAWTUCKET - Izelina (Amber) Marques, 75, passed on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel E. Marques. Born on Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Gilda (Pacheco) Amber.Izelina was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched over the past 75 years.She leaves two daughters, Rose M. Harris of Pawtucket and Nelia M. Nason of Lincoln; three sons, Dinarte P. Marques, Jose E. Marques and Carlos A. Marques all of Pawtucket; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Due to the Covid-19, government restrictions currently in place, Izelina's services and interment at Notre Dame Cemetery will be private.Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences visit: